Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $62.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,455 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $62,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $223.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.31 and a 200 day moving average of $198.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $165.76 and a 12-month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

