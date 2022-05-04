Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 553,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,663,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.06. 138,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,404. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $143.49 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

