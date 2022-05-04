Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 13,392 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $172,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.71. 9,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.