Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 7.24% of PC Connection worth $81,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,883 shares of company stock worth $1,496,360 over the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

PC Connection stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.57. 168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,331. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

