Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Medallion Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Shares of MFIN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 157,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,947. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.35.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.