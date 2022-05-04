Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,947. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

