Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,947. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
MFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
