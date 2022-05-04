Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.73 Million

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) to announce $346.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.50 million to $350.09 million. Medpace posted sales of $278.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,703. Medpace has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

