Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.73 Million

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) to announce $346.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.50 million to $350.09 million. Medpace posted sales of $278.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medpace.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MEDP stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,703. Medpace has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.53.
About Medpace (Get Rating)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.