Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,712,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $591,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,862. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.