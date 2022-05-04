Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%.
Shares of MRBK opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $196.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Meridian has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
About Meridian (Get Rating)
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
