Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

Shares of MRBK opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $196.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Meridian has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Meridian by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

