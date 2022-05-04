Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,731,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,264,395,000 after purchasing an additional 191,706 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,677,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,095,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $9.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,637,804. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $604.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.17.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

