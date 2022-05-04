Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.39. The stock had a trading volume of 459,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,637,804. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

