MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $640.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $343.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.02. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

