Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.16 and a 200-day moving average of $186.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

