Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 185,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,343. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

