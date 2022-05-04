Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.10 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

