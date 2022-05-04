Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.15. 86,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,048. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

