Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.90. 77,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

