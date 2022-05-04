Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 253 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after buying an additional 375,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after buying an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after buying an additional 266,650 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,673,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.12. 19,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.56 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

