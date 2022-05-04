Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 16,609 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.