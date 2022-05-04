Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,502 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Ameren worth $20,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

AEE opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average of $88.10. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

