Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 21,140 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Boston Partners boosted its position in Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after buying an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 528,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,673,000 after buying an additional 204,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 179,525 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average of $140.76. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

