Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,079 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

