Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,285,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66.

Shares of MRNA traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.05. 11,066,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.51. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

