Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,897,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Mondelez International worth $589,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. 281,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,303,343. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

