Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 15,289 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.08% of Avient worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

