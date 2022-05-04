Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,272,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $457.48 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.11.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares in the company, valued at $61,784,238.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.