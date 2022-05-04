Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 234,330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,528,000 after buying an additional 161,202 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,312. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

