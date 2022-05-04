Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 353 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,112,052. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

