Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $6.33 on Wednesday, reaching $193.22. 5,066,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,918,076. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $182.38 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

