Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBF. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2,028.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000.

TBF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 399,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,009. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

