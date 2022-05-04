Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,279,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,610. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

