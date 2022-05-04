Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $3,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.22. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.