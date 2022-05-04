Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,413 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 51,245 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($72.20) to GBX 5,730 ($71.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.21) to GBX 5,600 ($69.96) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,545.77.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. 254,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

