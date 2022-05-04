Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.59. 17,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.24 and a 1-year high of $167.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.00. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.