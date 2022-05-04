Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 541 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 105,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $6,088,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $6.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.40. 247,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,013. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

