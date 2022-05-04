Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after buying an additional 374,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 44.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 195,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 834,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,561,000 after acquiring an additional 141,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

KMX stock traded up $9.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.17. The stock had a trading volume of 80,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,254. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

