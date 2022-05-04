MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $43,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,823 shares of company stock worth $82,150,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.19.

ANET stock opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $128.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

