MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,584,000 after purchasing an additional 207,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,447,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,833,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,950,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,993,000 after buying an additional 133,937 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 163.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.