Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in April

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 263.3 days.

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

