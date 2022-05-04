Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $275.25 Average PT from Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MURGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($352.63) to €330.00 ($347.37) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($289.47) to €260.00 ($273.68) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($280.00) to €270.00 ($284.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MURGY opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

