Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MURGY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($289.47) to €260.00 ($273.68) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($280.00) to €270.00 ($284.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Shares of MURGY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 359,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,558. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

