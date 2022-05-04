National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.41

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 44085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NESR shares. National Bank Financial lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bankshares lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 634.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 125,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

