National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.41

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 44085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NESR shares. National Bank Financial lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bankshares lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.