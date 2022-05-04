National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Up 4.6%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 356,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NESR shares. National Bankshares lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bank Financial lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 355,222 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 40.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 112.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,024,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

