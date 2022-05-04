National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis Sells 491 Shares

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 491 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $17,744.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,806.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NATI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. 35,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,548. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,925,000 after acquiring an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in National Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,771,000 after acquiring an additional 117,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,342,000 after acquiring an additional 91,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in National Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,346,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.