Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WPP were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 92,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WPP by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WPP by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $787.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

