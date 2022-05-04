Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 10,905 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of Installed Building Products worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.95 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

