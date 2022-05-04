Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,939 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 106.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 119,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 663,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 67,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

