Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 115,885 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

