Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,154 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Diodes worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.57. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

