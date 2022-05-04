Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NAUT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,241. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

NAUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

